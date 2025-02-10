Shop N Save renews naming rights for Super Rugby Pacific 2025

[Source: Supplied]

Shop N Save Supermarket has extended its naming rights sponsorship of Super Rugby Pacific for the 2025 season.

The competition will continue to be known as Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Fiji, continuing the company’s strong association with the one of the world’s most prominent rugby competitions.

Shop N Save Supermarket executive director Nisheel Kisun said they have been naming rights sponsor in the Fiji territory for the competition since 2023.

“We have seen the positive impact of having our own Fijian Drua’s participation in the competition. Everyone in Fiji, young and old and people of different background all enjoy Super Rugby Pacific as one of the most watched events on Television in Fiji. As we continue our partnership with the Fijian Drua, we are delighted to be able to do the same for the competition in Fiji, ensuring that Fijians continue to enjoy having teams over to play the competition.”

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans said as the only club in Fiji’s territory participating in the competition, they wholeheartedly thanked Shop N Save Supermarket for extending their naming rights sponsorship.

“The profile of the competition in Fiji has grown exponentially in the past three years and their support is what enables the competition to be played in our territory. We are grateful for the generosity in supporting both the Drua and competition, which exemplifies their deep sense of commitment to the things all Fijians love. We look forward to an exciting seasons of 2025 Shop N Save Supe Rugby Pacific starting next week.”

Shop N Save is now an authorised seller for all Fijian Drua home games tickets.

The 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific kicks off its season with the match between Crusaders and Hurricanes at 6.05pm at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch and the first game in the country is between the Fijian Drua and Brumbies at 3.05pm in Suva.

