Assault allegations against Drua player prompts intervention

Fijian Drua centre Iosefo Masi.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling for immediate and mandatory gender sensitization training for all Fijian rugby players and personnel, following the reported assault case involving Fijian Drua centre Iosefo Masi.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says these incidents reflect a much deeper issue that must be addressed with structured and ongoing gender sensitization training across all levels of rugby in Fiji.

Ali described the situation as “tragic” and emphasised the wider impact such incidents have on families, the sport, and the country’s reputation.

Article continues after advertisement

“This should not happen, particularly this kind of behaviour from rugby players who are seen as stars. A lot of young people aspire to reach those heights of playing at the national and international level.”



Fijian Drua centre Iosefo Masi.

She stressed that gender-based violence is not only a serious crime but also a career-damaging issue that can deeply affect the sport’s future in Fiji.

“Players need gender sensitization, awareness of domestic violence, and legal education on how this harms everyone. If they are convicted or sacked, we all lose out. These are good players, and it impacts our teams and results.”

Ali calls on Fiji Rugby and Fijian Drua management to incorporate gender training not only for players but across the board, including coaches and administration, to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to violence and abuse in sport.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.