Ulunisau double in win

Reapi Uluinasau

The Fiji Airways women’s team remains unbeaten in pool play at the Perth 7s.

Fijiana beat Spain 31-0 in its second match with two tries to Reapi Ulunisau.

Unlike their first-half dominance in its 40-15 win over Brazil in game one, the national side showed up in the second seven minutes against Spain.

Spain lost a player to the bin for a high tackle and Fiji capitalized when Ulunisau split the defense to dot down between the sticks.

It wasn’t an impressive first half for Fijiana but they managed to hang on for a 7-nil lead at the break.

Young Meredani Qoro ran away for a brilliant try when play resumed after running around the Spanish defenders before Talei Wilson added another.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau then sprinted away 90 meters after Fiji identified the space following three phases.

Olympic bronze medalist Ulunisau showed her class with her second try.

Fiji will face France tomorrow at 2:22pm.