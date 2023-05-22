Six-man Fiji go down in London 7s final

[Source: World Rugby]

For the second time in history, the Fiji Airways men’s 7s side has failed to win a title in the World Series.

The first time Fiji did not win any tournament title was during the 2010/2011 season.

A red card to Josese Batirerega hurt the Fijian side as they went down 35-14 to Argentina.

Fiji started with a bang with Sauturaga showing his individual brilliance to deceive the Argentine defenders and run away for the first try.

In a blow for the national side, Josese Batirerega was shown the marching orders for an illegal tackle as they played with only six players for the remainder of the match.

This gave Los Pumas the break it needed with German Schulz sprinting through to dive between the sticks.

Just a minute later speedster Marcos Moneto got another for Argentina to extend their lead 14-7 at the break.

In a similar fashion to the first half, Sauturaga again with individual brilliance executed a brilliant kick, and sneaked through the gaps for a chase before diving over for his double.

It was his last hit out as limped off the field and was replaced by Ponipate Loganimasi.

However, Fiji could only do so much with six men as Argentina exploited the gaps and Rodrigo Isgro ran through for a double.

They were in again soon after as Moneta celebrated the win with his 100th try but some could argue that there was a forward pass in the build-up.

This is the time for Argentina to win the London 7s tournament.