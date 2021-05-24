Sevens
Second win for Fijiana
July 30, 2021 12:51 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fijiana has recorded its second win at the Tokyo Olympic Games today.
After a slow start against France yesterday, the Fijiana managed to beat 2016 bronze medalists Canada last night before thrashing Brazil 41-5.
The win puts the Fijiana in a favourable position for a quarterfinal outing tonight.
Reapi Uluinasau scored four times in the match as Fiji ran in a total of seven tries.
Other tries were scored by Laisani Likuceva, Alesi Nakoci,and Alesi Nakoci.
The quarterfinals will start at 8:30 tonight.
Making history 📝
Reapi Uluinasau becomes the first #Rugby sevens player to score four tries in one match at the #Olympics #HowWeSevens | #Tokyo2020 | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/9SjOeQMpzn
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) July 30, 2021
