Second win for Fijiana

The Fijiana has recorded its second win at the Tokyo Olympic Games today.

After a slow start against France yesterday, the Fijiana managed to beat 2016 bronze medalists Canada last night before thrashing Brazil 41-5.

The win puts the Fijiana in a favourable position for a quarterfinal outing tonight.

Reapi Uluinasau scored four times in the match as Fiji ran in a total of seven tries.

Other tries were scored by Laisani Likuceva, Alesi Nakoci,and Alesi Nakoci.

The quarterfinals will start at 8:30 tonight.