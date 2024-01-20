Players responding well to grueling games: Gollings

Fiji Babaas side

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka has provided an ideal platform to prepare our national side for the Perth 7s that will be held next week.

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings says the players are responding well to the tough conditions at Lawaqa Park and the gruelling matches against local teams.

Following the teams’ gritty cup quarterfinal win over Army last night, Gollings is impressed with the resilience to the pressure from the soldiers.

“We want these challenges and under this pressure environment. This is only going to help us grow and from our side, it was great to get the victory, it was a job well done in terms of the way they stuck at it. The resilience and to finish there with the defensive play, which is something we are looking to build on.”

The Fiji Babaas will face New Zealand Development in the men’s cup semi-final is now underway.

The winner of the men’s division will collect $20,000 in prize money.