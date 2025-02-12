Marist 7s receives major sponsorship

[Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/Facebook]

Marist Rugby club has welcomed Paradise beverages once again for their 49 years of continuous support as the major sponsor of the Marist 7s.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s remains a top-tier competition for teams from across Fiji and internationally.

Tournament organizer, Lawrence Tikaram says that the tournament is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved over nearly five decades.

The theme for this year’s tournament is “Breakthrough” with the tournament ensuring every player has an equal opportunity to showcase their talent at the event, offering a platform for grassroots players to gain national attention.

With world class facilities and experienced event directors, the tournament offers a professional setting for teams to compete.

They confirmed that this year’s prize money is set at $10,000 for the men’s championship, $4,500 for the women’s championship, $1,500 for both the U18 boys’ and girls’ categories, and $5,500 for the U21 championship.

The Marist 7s will take place from March 20th to 23rd.

