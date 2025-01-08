Kolinisau to serve as Coral Coast 7s Ambassador

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau during one of the training sessions [right] [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau will step into the role of ambassador for the Coral Coast 7s, replacing former Argentina 7s player Santiago Gomez Cora, who was unable to attend due to medical reasons.

Kolinisau will also be inducted into the prestigious Rugby Walk of Fame during the tournament, joining a distinguished list of rugby legends.

Reflecting on the honor, Kolinisau expressed gratitude and humility.

“I’m privileged and honored that the organizers see fit to include me into their Walk of Fame. I’m thankful for the journey that God has taken me through.”

Kolinisau hopes his inclusion will inspire the next generation of rugby players in Fiji and beyond.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held next weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.