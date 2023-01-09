Injera excited to be part of Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens / Facebook]

Kenyan rugby 7s legend Collins Injera says he is looking forward to being in Fiji for the next few days.

Injera is in the country as the tournament ambassador for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s that kicks off from Thursday.

While arriving yesterday, the former Kenya 7s captain says he already loves the vibe he’s getting about the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“First things first I’ve enjoyed the welcome, I’d like to know the culture, know more about Fiji and understand or know where the passion is coming from also visit a couple of tourist sites and of course have some kava.”

Injera says he still considers Fiji to be the world’s best 7s team as they have won two Olympic Gold medals.

The 36 year old says during his playing days, they always looked forward to playing Fiji as their standard of the abbreviated game was always unpredictable meaning it was challenging.

He adds at times during games they would be in awe of how the Fijians would score tries.

Injera holds the second place for number of tries scored on the World Rugby Sevens Series with 271.

The Coral Coast 7s will have the youth, women’s and men’s competitions.

Fans can watch the three days action at Lawaqa Park for free.

However, for those that can’t make it to Lawaqa Park, they can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.