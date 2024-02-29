Gollings firm

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings remains firm despite a winless run after 18 tournaments in the World Series.

In a zoom session with the media today, FBC Sports asked the national coach what he thinks about the calls for his removal.

A calm Gollings says he can’t control what people put out in the media or social media as he’s here to do a job.

He says if he’s worried about that then he’s not doing his job.

“I can’t control what people want to write and I’m not even looking at what they write, I’m not interested, it’s not within my best interest, my best interest is to look at what we can do here and how we can better things here so from my side I haven’t looked at what everybody’s writing, if that’s the case that’s everybody’s opinion.”

The former England 7s captain says he’s working with the team, Fiji Rugby Union and Manager High Performance, and the focus is on that.



“People always have opinion and it’s getting greater and greater now with the environment now around social media, they can say what they can say but they’re not inside the environment that we have, again to those people we can’t control that and it’s not for me to worry about.”

The Fiji 7s and Fijiana will be in action at the LA 7s this weakened.

Our Fijiana faces Brazil in their opening match at 1:14pm on Saturday then on Sunday, they’ll meet South Africa at 8:26am and New Zealand at 1:24pm.



The Fiji men’s side will face Great Britain in its opening match on Saturday at 2:54pm.

On Sunday, they clash with Canada at 5:30am and France at 10:22am before the men’s cup quarterfinals begins at 3:26pm.

The semi-finals and final will be held on Monday.

You can watch the Fiji and Fijiana sides in action at the LA 7s live on FBC TV.