Fiji 7s needs to return to its identity: Rasta

Rasta Rashivenge (right)

Former World Rugby referee Rasta Rashivenge believes the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side needs to return to how they naturally play.

Rashivenge is back at the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s and says the national side can bounce back, especially at the Olympics this year.

He says the Fijian 7s style should be played because that’s their identity.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji needs to go back to its identity, you know they’ll get there if they focus on the core values and core principles that Serevi was discussing obviously in the media and stuff so if they focus on the core values they’ll get back to their strengths.”

He adds Fiji will be a threat at the Olympic Games in France this year.

“As they’re a powerhouse of 7s and pinnacle of 7s so it’s just the small things that they’ll fix within the next month and they’ll do well in the Olympics and looking forward to that.”

Rasta will be a star attraction at the Coral Coast 7s which starts tomorrow in Sigatoka.

Manly Mermaids will take on Navy at 9:30am in the first women’s match tomorrow.