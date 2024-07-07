Fiji 7s continues Olympics prep in France

Fiji 7s team training in Libourne, France [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Defending Olympic Games rugby 7s champion, Fiji, is settling in Libourne, France.

The squad is now stepping up its preparations three weeks out from the Olympics.

Coach Osea Kolinisau will name his 13 member team in two weeks before they move into the Games village on the 18th of this month.

Two players will also be in France as injury covers.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s have another week to prepare in Fiji before they leave our shores on July 15.