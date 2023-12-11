Australia knocks Fiji out of semis

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7’s side was knocked out of cup final contention after losing to Australia 24-7 in the Cape Town 7s semi-final.
Fiji conceded two early tries in the first half as Australia raced to a 12-0 lead at halftime.
Terio Tamani scored right off the second half after selling a dummy as Fiji trailed 7-12.
The men in green and gold extended their lead with two more tries to take their tally up to 24-7.
This is how quickly play can change in #HSBCSVNS 👇#HSBCSVNSCPT | @Aussie7s pic.twitter.com/3Tqlk590GI
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) December 10, 2023
Fiji tried to find a chink in the Aussies army but came up short.
Australia will now face Argentina in the cup final after the latter defeated Ireland 26-19 in the first semi-final.
Fiji will face Ireland in the bronze medal playoff.