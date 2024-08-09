Natabua thumps Nasinu

Action from the Natabua High School and Nasinu Secondary School

Natabua High School’s Under-18 side recorded one of the biggest victories, thrashing Nasinu Secondary School 41-0 in the Weet-Bix Raluve Championship national quarter-finals this morning.

The team now advances to the semifinals and will feature again at the HFC Bank Stadium next weekend.

Head coach Inoke Vucago says he couldn’t be prouder of the team and will return to the drawing board to prepare even better for the semi-finals.

He adds that the team needs improvement in their lineouts and scrummaging as they get ready for the next stage.