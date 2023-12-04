Saukuru commends Team Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI]

Minister of Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru has expressed his appreciation for the athletes who represented Fiji in the recently concluded Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

He individually congratulated each athlete for their hard work and dedication in flying the noble banner blue in Honiara.

He adds that their performances has brought immense pride to Fiji and has inspired numerous young Fijians to pursue their dreams in sports.

Team Fiji arrived at the Nadi International Airport with 21 Gold. 31 silver and 43 Bronze.

Fiji finished sixth overall.