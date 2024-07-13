Western Zone QF’s well underway

The Western Zone Secondary Schools rugby quarterfinals are well underway at Prince Charles Park.

The U14 grade saw Ratu Navula College beat Ra High School 27-12.

In the U15 grade Natabua High School beat SVC 14-13 while Sigatoka Methodist College hammered AD Patel College 66-13.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Raluve U16 grade, Jasper Williams High School hammered SVC 47-7 and SMC thrashed Ra High School 46-nil.

One of the U18 boy’s matches, Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute and Ra High School will be played in Ra.

The other U18 Cuvu College and Ratu Navula will kick off at 4pm.