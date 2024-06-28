We’re lucky to have Master Naca: Kolinisau

No rugby 7s team in the world has a strength and conditioning expert with two gold medals under his name.

These are the words of Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau when asked about the involvement of Nacani Cawanibuka.

Kolinisau says they’re lucky to have the man they call Master Naca.

“Nobody in the world has a trainer that has two gold medal and it’s a bonus for us in having Master Naca, I trust Master Naca and I’ve trained under him you know his expertise is something I really trust and love that he’s freed up his time to come spend it with the boys.”

Cawanibuka was there when Fiji won the first 7s gold in Brazil in 2016 and again in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Rugby Union will today confirm the 15 players that will travel to the Paris Olympics.

Our national side will leave our shores on Monday for a shot at winning its third gold medal.