We respect Naitasiri says Nadroga Rugby President

[File Photo]

Nadroga Rugby Union President Isikeli Basiyalo says that the team will focus on improving their scrums as they prepare for the Skipper Cup semi-final against Naitasiri this Saturday.

Basiyalo notes that scrummaging is a particular strength of their upcoming opponents, and it will be a key area for Nadroga to work on in the final hours before the match.

He says that the team will use the remaining days to address and rectify any weaknesses identified during their 41-28 victory over Tailevu in last week’s quarterfinal.

“We respect our Naitasiri opponents as they are a champion team so we will be talking on the field. That’s all I can say right now.”

Basiyalo adds they are ready to take the Skipper Cup trophy back to where it belongs–the Rugby town of Nadroga.

Nadroga and Naitasiri will clash at 3pm on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park while Suva takes on Nadi in the first semifinal at 1pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports.