"We fought till the end": Rawaqa

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa praised his team’s resilience after their hard-fought 21-15 win against the Brumbies, acknowledging that the victory came down to their unyielding determination.

Despite the win, he recognized the team’s need for improvement, especially in maintaining discipline and possession.

The team displayed moments of brilliance, but Rawaqa emphasized the importance of consistency moving forward.

“We stuck in there until the last minute. There were moments of ill-discipline, but we take it. We need to keep the ball and make sure we don’t lose it, which nearly cost us.”

Although the victory was a testament to their fighting spirit, Rawaqa made it clear that the celebrations would be short-lived as they shift focus to their next battle against the Western Force.

With a quick turnaround, the Drua will be aiming for a more polished performance as they continue their Super W campaign.

