Warriors breaks seven-year drought

New Zealand’s Warriors secured a 14-6 victory over the Roosters in round three of the National Rugby League, snapping a seven-year winless streak against the Australian side.

This triumph marks the Warriors’ first win over the Roosters since March 2018, ending a run of eight straight losses.

The win also stands as the fewest points they’ve conceded since the 2023 season, as they defeated the Roosters using their signature style of play.

However, there was some concern as star player Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was forced off the field midway through the second half due to a hamstring injury, leaving his status uncertain for upcoming games.

