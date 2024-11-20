Wallabies may play Fiji, Samoa or Tonga next year

A Pacific Island team may take on the Wallabies next year in Australia ahead of the Lions Series.

The Roar reports that Rugby Australia has been looking at scheduling a Wallabies Test ahead of the Lions series, with a clash against a Pacific side, Samoa, Tonga or, most likely, Fiji at home in the works.

However, squeezing that fixture in-between the end of Super Rugby and the Lions has been problematic, with the Lions to play their opening tour game against the Western Force on June 28, one week after the Super Rugby Pacific final.

The Wallabies are also set to play either Fiji, Samoa or Tonga on July 6, the day after the Waratahs host the Lions at Allianz Stadium which is a fortnight before the first Test against the Lions in Brisbane on July 19.

It was also revealed that a First Nations and Pacific Island heritage Australian team will take on the British and Irish Lions instead of the Rebels next year.

More details are expected to be released soon by Rugby Australia.