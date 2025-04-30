Wallabies coach Schmidt extends reign, Kiss confirmed as successor

Less Kiss [left] and Joe Schmidt [Source: Reuters]

Former rugby league international Les Kiss will succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach but will not take charge until next year after the New Zealander agreed to extend his reign by another nine months, Rugby Australia said today.

Schmidt’s departure was originally scheduled for after the British & Irish Lions test series in August but the former Ireland coach is now committed to staying on until July 2026.

Kiss, 60, will therefore take over the Wallabies on a two-year deal after finishing his third season as Queensland Reds coach with only 14 months to put his stamp on the test side before the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

The first planned coaching transition for the Wallabies since Eddie Jones replaced Rod McQueen in 2001 should be eased by Kiss having worked as defence coach during Schmidt’s highly successful spell in charge of Ireland.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Wallabies coach from next year,” Kiss said in a news release.

“Joe and I have a strong relationship and a long history of working together, and I am looking forward to building upon the excellent foundations he has laid with the Wallabies.

“To coach our national team through such an important period, highlighted by a home Rugby World Cup in 2027, is the honour of a lifetime…”

Kiss, who started his rugby union career as defence coach for the Springboks in 2001, took over at the Reds last year and was the favourite to land the job once Schmidt made it clear he would not be sticking around until the World Cup.

Schmidt originally signed a short-term deal up until the end of the Lions series because of his desire to spend more time with his family in New Zealand and help look after his youngest son, who has severe epilepsy.

Two-times world champions Australia are currently ranked eighth in the world and crashed out of the last World Cup in the pool stage but showed genuine signs of improvement under Schmidt towards the end of last season.

“My intention to finish at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship has been adjusted to fit with Les’s availability,” said Schmidt.

“For my family, the extension until the end of next July means that they will spend more time with me in Sydney so we will hopefully find a good balance.”

A winger noted for his defensive skills, Kiss played four tests for the Kangaroos in 1986, including one on the 1986 “Unbeatables” tour of Britain and France.

Apart from his time with the Springboks and Ireland, his coaching career also included spells as an assistant at the New South Wales Waratahs, as Director of Rugby at Ulster and as head coach at English club London Irish.

The Reds were knocked out of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Kiss’s first year in charge but are fourth in the standings this season and in the hunt for a first title since 2011.

“I am thrilled to continue with the Reds for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season before transitioning into the Wallabies environment,” said Kiss.

