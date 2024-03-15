Veidreyaki anticipates tough Super W season

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women back-rower Aviame Veidreyaki

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women back-rower Aviame Veidreyaki is looking for forward to a challenging year ahead in the Super W competition.

The 21-year-old is expected to potentially make her debut against the Reds this weekend in the first round.

Veidreyaki says the team will not be expecting a walk in the park in these five rounds.

“Emotional, excited and I know it’s going to be tough and we will face a lot of challenges as its going to be my first year wing part of the Drua. There’s definitely a lot of learning to do.”

The Yasawa lass doesn’t regret switching from netball to rugby as it has presented her with many open opportunities

She says there’s still a whole lot to learn and is grateful to the senior players for always helping her improve.

The Fijian Drua Women play Queensland Reds at 3:30pm on Sunday and the match will air live on FBC Sports HD channel.