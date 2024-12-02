Tauvoli out for exposure

Inosi Tauvoli

Supercool Vatukoro player Inosi Tauvoli played a key role in his team’s 10-5 victory over the Western Marines in the men’s bowl final at the Fiji Sports Council’s inaugural 7s tournament.

He says while winning matters, he enjoys playing in tournaments as it gives him a chance to impress and catch the attention of scouts.

The 18-year-old is thankful for the exposure he has gained with his team and looks forward to participating in more tournaments in the future.

“Playing in these tournaments is a big thing for me, especially in front of a good crowd. I’m looking forward to more game time as this will build me to become better as I hope to impress selectors in the future.”

The Nalawa Ra lad says he draws his inspiration from Fiji 7s rep George Bose who made his debut at the Dubai 7s and scored for Fiji in their match against Spain.

Tauvoli featured for Ra High School in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition and the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union this year in the Under 19 grade.

He also helped his side to victory in the U20 grade at the Mataso 7s last month in Lautoka.