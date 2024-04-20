Suva remains unbeaten in Skipper Cup

[Source: Suva Rugby]

Suva remains the only unbeaten team in the Skipper Cup after edging Naitasiri 28-23 at Bidesi Park this afternoon.

The Capital City side, led by veteran centre John Stewart and national 7s rep Terio Tamani at halfback were solid in both attack and defence.

Naitasiri were first on the score sheet with an early try but were unable to maintain their dominance against a determined Suva outfit.

In other Skipper Cup results, Namosi edged Ba 29-27, Lautoka defeated Tailevu 15-8 and Macuata beat Yasawa 32-15.

In the Vodafone Vanua Cup quarterfinals, Ovalau overpowered Ra 32-21 and Rewa lost to Vatukoula 15-21.