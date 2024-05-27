Super Rugby three banks on Rebels

[File Photo]

Three Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific teams are hoping for the Melbourne Rebels to beat the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this weekend in Lautoka so they can have a chance of getting the last quarterfinal spot.

Western Force, Crusaders and Moana Pasifika are also in the hunt for a top-eight finish but a Drua win over the Rebels will bury all their hopes.

The Waratahs are the only team that’s out of the competition while the Blues, Hurricanes, Brumbies and Chiefs are all set to host the quarterfinals.

The Crusaders’ 29-26 win over the Blues has had major ramifications at the top and bottom of the ladder as the defending champions kept their defense alive.

It pushed them into tenth position, tied on points with the Western Force, who were thumped by the Reds, but behind on the tiebreaker of most wins.

Crusaders will face Moana Pasifika who kept their own finals dream alive with a victory over the Waratahs.

The Force will know their final fate by the time they take the field on Saturday after the Drua and Rebels game.

The Drua faces Melbourne Rebels at 2:05 pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.