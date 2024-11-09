Star-studded Police side named

[File Photo]

Defending Ratu Sukuna Bowl champs, Police, has named a star-studded lineup for their clash with Army today.

The team is packed with Skipper Cup reps who are expected to make a difference.

Timoci Sauvoli, Ratunaisa Navuma and Inoke Ravuiwasa pack down their experiences in the front-row with Marika Natau and Apolosi Tora as locks.

Jolame Luvevou, Marika Seruvatu and James Brown are the loose forwards.

Taitusi Lulusini will be at halfback and Ponipate Tuberi in the number 10 jersey.

Kini Douglas and Epeli Misiamete form an experience midfield combination.

The back three are Josua Yavala, Viliame Kanatabua and Waisake Ravuiwasa.

Police have experience on the bench as well with the likes of Livai Ikanikoda, Watisoni Sevutia, Vatiliai Vosawale, Nedly Grant and Lino Vasuinadi in the matchday squad.

The Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash starts at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.