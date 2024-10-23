Silktails seal three-year deal with Bulldogs

The Kaiviti Silktails have signed a three-year partnership with NRL powerhouse, Canterbury Bulldogs, after ending the club four year partnership with the Sydney Roosters.

Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager of Football, Phil Gould, says they’re proud to be part of this collaboration.

Gould praises the outstanding work done by Silktails Chair Petero Civoniceva in establishing the program which helps develop young players.

He adds they hope to help aspiring athletes in Fiji achieve their dream of playing professional sports.

“This program has been going on for a little while and we’ve watched it with interest and they were looking for another partner and I’m very keen on player development myself and the personal development of young footballers.”

Gould says it was an easy decision to jump on board and help the Silktails in their development program and looks forward to the next few years with them.

Bulldogs coaches will also lend their services in the development of the team as they look forward to another season in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.