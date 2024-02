The last round of interviews for the shortlisted candidates of the Flying Fijians new head coach were conducted at Holiday Inn in Suva this morning.

Among those interviewed were Senirusi Seruvakula and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne.

The shortlisted coaches will be informed today will replace Simon Raiwalui.

The Fiji Rugby Union is expected to announce the new coach in the coming days.