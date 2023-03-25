Scrappy home win for Super W champs

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua held on to a 12-7 win to kick-off their Super W title defence on a high.

It’s also a historic win for the Super W champs having to play at home for the first time.

Handling will be a major work on for the Drua and the weather also did not help as a number of knock-ons were made particularly in the second half at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Fijiana got their first try through Olympian Lavenia Tinai who started it off from inside their 22.

She combined well with debutant Adita Milinia on the right edge to dot down Fijiana’s first try near the sticks.

Fijiana led 7-0 at the break.

It could have been anybody’s game in the second spell with the visitors turning up in wet conditions.

They tested the Fijiana multiple times with strong carries but they were also guilty of handling errors.

Good carries and offloads by the Fijiana deep inside the Brumbies territory paid off when former secondary school speedster Laisani Moceisawana beat a few defenders at the corner for their second try.

The Brumbies responded seven minutes later with pick and drive five meters short of Fijiana’s try-line and Grace Kemp was able to sneak through.

Both sides had their chances in the remainder of the second spell but it was Fijiana that held on to remain unbeaten in their second season in Super W.