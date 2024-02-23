Rewa and Naitasiri North match postponed

Ratu Cakobau Park [File Photo]

The Rewa and Naitasiri North Bulls Vodafone Vanua Cup game at Ratu Cakobau Park tomorrow has been postponed.

This is due to the unplayable ground conditions.

Fiji Rugby Union competitions and operations manager Tiko Matawalu has confirmed this to FBC Sports today.

However, Matawalu says the Vatukoula and Tavua game at Garvey Park will go ahead as scheduled.

The Under 20 game will start at 1pm followed by the senior match at 3pm.

In other Vanua Cup matches, Nasinu takes on Ovalau at Buckhurst Park in Suva, Malolo meets Serua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Bua faces Cakaudrove at Lekutu District Ground in Bua, Ra meets Taveuni in Rakiraki, Kadavu visits Navosa at Vatureba Park, and Northland battles Nanukuloa in Korovou.