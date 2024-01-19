Ravuka Sharks hunt for experience

The Hollingsworth Ravuka Sharks are using the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka as a tool to engage youths in the village of Yadua in Cuvu, Nadroga.

The side is coached by former national 7s skipper Etonia Naba, who says the 7s program has helped mould the players into active citizens within their village and communities.

Naba, renowned for his tireless efforts in the World Sevens Series says the age range within the squad is between 20 years and 29 years.

The Ravuka Sharks impressed the Lawaqa Park crowd yesterday, following their narrow 17-15 loss to the New Zealand Development side.

Naba says the players certainly proved that they can match it with the best if they continue to put in the hard work.

The Sharks have produced renowned names in Nadroga and Flying Fijians colours such as Inia Ratulevu, Mosese Volavola, Asi Mocelutu, Josaia Lotawa as well as former Auckland Blues second-rower Vula Maimuri.

The Ravuka Sharks earlier defeated Devo Babas 13-5 in their opening game.

The side will face Ambassadors All-Stars in their last pool game at 1:15 pm today.

The women’s cup quarterfinals will begin at 3:45 pm, while the top 8 teams in the men’s division will go head-to-head from 6:25 pm.