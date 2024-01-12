Rasaku hopeful for Olympic spot

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku is optimistic about catching the attention of national selectors for the Paris Olympics this year.

The Verata, Tailevu lad insists that nothing will hinder his quest for a spot, even though the competition within the extended training squad has reached an all-time high.

Rasaku says even though he missed out on the last Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, it did not deter him from giving it another try.

“Our training has been a long time coming, we have a lot of new guys especially those who represented the country at the Pacific Games last year – we have some really good guys there. No one has been confirmed a place yet. We are all still working hard to secure a spot.”

The 24-year-old also commends the new talent within the extended squad.

The national side is currently preparing for the Perth 7s on the 26th to the 28th of this month.

The final squad will be announced after the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next week.