Ramsey ruled out of 2023 season

St George Illawarra fullback Cody Ramsey has been ruled out of the entire 2023 season due to illness.

The Dragons confirmed in a statement today, the 22-year-old will not be returning to the NRL this year after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis late last year.

He will need to take the year off to recover from multiple bowel surgeries, however, the club is hopeful the fullback will return to the game in the coming seasons.

The Dragons are on a bye in round one of the competition that starts on March 2nd.

They will be in action in the second round against the Titans on March 12th.

