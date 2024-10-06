Physicality gap led to defeat: Naisewa

Repeka Adi Tove of Fiji in action during the WXV 3 2024 match between Fiji and Samoa [Source: WXV]

Fijiana XV captain Karalaini Naisewa admits that her side could not match Manusina Samoa’s physicality during their 45-17 defeat in Dubai this morning.

Naisewa says their defense was weak and is something the side will have to focus on before their next match against Spain.

Samoa managed to run in two tries in the first half to the Fijiana’s single try, heading into halftime at 21-7.

Drenna Falaniko of Samoa is tackled by Repeka Adi Tove of Fiji during the WXV 3 2024 match between Fiji and Samoa [Source: WXV]

Samoa came back even stronger in the second half, scoring four tries while Fiji scored another two unconverted tries.

Despite the loss, Naisewa says she has encouraged the players to keep their heads high.

“Samoa was more physical than us. The girls did their best but we were lacked on our defense and going forward. But the message to them was that we just need to keep trying pushing. We were supposed to win this game but it just wasn’t our game.”

Naisewa adds the side will head back to camp where they will reflect on their performance, as they prepare for their next match against Spain on October 13.