No Vunivalu for Reds in 2025

Suliasi Vunivalu will not be part of the Reds 2025 Super Rugby Pacific squad.

This is after his name was missing from the Reds squad released today.

He’s expected to depart Australia for France’s Top 14 competition and it follows recent French media reports linking him to Will Skelton’s club La Rochelle.

Vunivalu’s high-profile code switch from rugby league’s Melbourne Storm, with whom he won two NRL titles, drew plenty of eyes back in 2021.

However, the Fijian-born flyer never quite found his feet in the 15-a-side game, battling injury and form slumps in a competitive Reds outside backs unit further bolstered by off-season signings.