Naitasiri clinches Farebrother trophy

Naitasiri are the new winners of the Inkk Farebrother Cup after clinching the win this afternoon from Lautoka at a packed Churchill Park.

They defeated Lautoka 27-21 in an exciting showdown that kept fans at the edge of their seats.

Lautoka’s efforts to catch up to the highlanders were not enough and Naitasiri managed to walk away with the win at the final whistle.

Meanwhile in the ANZ Bosco Cup Challenge, Suva has maintained their winning streak defeating Nadi 47-20.



