Nadroga players have trained to win says President

Nadroga Rugby Union President Jiuta Waqavonovono says that, like any other team striving for victory, their players have put in the hard work to emerge as winners when the dust settles at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

He says the players running out for the side are the “cream of the crop” of the 1,000 plus players they have registered under their banner.

Waqavonovono adds they have set a goal and that’s to return with the Skipper Cup trophy to Nadroga.

“Nadroga has been the same over the years and yes we have created history and we are always looking for new talent, bringing them in and giving them the opportunity to play rugby for Nadroga and this is where people want to prove that they are the best of the best.”

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.