Nadolo embarks on coaching career

Former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo has begun his transition from player to coach, joining the Box Hill Rugby Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Nadolo, who retired from professional rugby in 2023, is stepping into the coaching arena with the ambition to guide and inspire the club’s 1st-grade squad.

This marks a significant milestone for the powerhouse winger, who enjoyed a stellar career on the field and now looks to apply his experience from a new perspective.

“I’m thrilled to begin my coaching journey here in Melbourne with the Box Hill Rugby Club, a team with such a proud and rich history. The opportunity to work alongside Rayne Simpson and contribute to coaching the 1st Grade squad is one I couldn’t turn down.”

While eager to share his wealth of rugby knowledge, Nadolo also acknowledges the learning curve ahead.

Nadolo’s appointment reflects his commitment to fostering rugby talent and his determination to make a meaningful impact on the sport in a coaching capacity.