MGM U18 cautious of Nasinu Secondary

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School under-18 side is not taking the Southern Zone final lightly, even though they have qualified for the national quarterfinal of the Deans competition.

Team manager, Hoteshwar Padarath, says they are taking it one game at a time and will look to improve their game in this weekend’s final.

He says that the team set an expectation of reaching the southern zone semifinals, which they have achieved.

“We are in the nationals, but we are not looking far. Nasinu and Marist are both there, and Nasinu has beaten us. We are not taking things for granted and will work harder, as I said earlier, we have already achieved our target for this year.”

MGM will face Nasinu Secondary School in the final of the southern zone this Saturday at the HFC Stadium in Suva.