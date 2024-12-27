Maqala leads Top 14 try-scoring charts

Flying Fijians utility back and Bayonne centre Sireli Maqala has claimed the top spot as the leading try scorer in the French Top 14.

With nine tries to his name this season, Maqala has surpassed Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud in the standings, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous finishers.

Maqala’s consistent performances have been instrumental in Bayonne’s strong campaign, showcasing his ability to shine at the highest level of club rugby.

His form also highlights the growing influence of Fijian players in top-tier competitions globally.