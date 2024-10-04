Kuruvoli hopes to inspire future stars

Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians halfback, Simione Kuruvoli, is using his off-season to return to his roots, playing for Nabua Rugby Club, the team where his rugby journey began.

For Kuruvoli, it’s not just about getting back on the field but about giving back to his community and inspiring the next generation of players from his club.

He hopes his presence at the club will motivate younger players to dream bigger.

Article continues after advertisement

“Not only just donning the Nabua Jersey, but inspiring the younger generation that they have something to look up to.”

The opportunity to play alongside familiar faces and showcase the path from club rugby to the international stage is something he values deeply.

By reconnecting with his roots, Kuruvoli aims to show that a path from club rugby to representing Fiji on the world stage is possible for the next wave of young talent.