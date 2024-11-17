Kolinisau’s birthday win: Fiji Blues claim Mataso 7s title

Osea Kolinisau celebrated his birthday weekend in style as his Fiji Airways Fijian Blue 7s team delivered a masterclass performance, beating Taikita Brothers 29-5 in the final of the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The star-studded Fiji Blue side, packed with national reps including Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani, Filipe Sauturaga, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, and the rising talent George Bose, left no room for doubt as they claimed the men’s title emphatically.

Kolinisau who celebrates his 38th birthday today, couldn’t have asked for a better gift than this dominant display from his team.

In the women’s division, Mt Masada edged out Wardens Women 14-12 in a nail-biting

The two-day tournament concluded yesterday.