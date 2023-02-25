Habosi to debut for Racing 92 tomorrow

[Source: lefigaro.fr]

Former Fijian Drua flyer Vinaya Habosi will debut for Racing 92 tomorrow against Lyon in the French Top 14 competition.

Habosi has been named in the side’s starting 15 alongside fellow Fijians Inia Tabuavou, Kitione Kamikamica and Peniami Narisia.

The Nadroga lad left the country on the 13th of this month, four days after his contract was terminated by the Drua.

His contract was terminated due to high-level of breach of the club’s Code of Conduct.