FRU terminates Director of Rugby

Laijipa Naulivou

The Fiji Rugby Union Board of Directors has terminated the appointment of Laijipa Naulivou as Director of Rugby.

She has been on the job for only four days.

FRU categorically rejects any form of discrimination and she had been outspoken on lesbianism.

Article continues after advertisement

While she had tendered her resignation, the Board determined that a firm stance was necessary to reinforce its commitment to upholding professional standards and safeguarding the integrity of Fiji Rugby.

In alignment with World Rugby’s core values of Discipline, Respect,

Integrity, Passion, and Solidarity, FRU strongly promotes inclusion and non-discrimination as fundamental principles of the sport.

It says the views expressed by Naulivou are her personal opinions and do not reflect the official position of FRU.

The FRU Board says it’s a women’s team and all players can rest assured.

The replacement for Naulivou will be made in due course through a rigorous and transparent selection process.