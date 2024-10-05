Former Bati signs for Titans

Reagan Campbell-Gillard [Source: The Advertiser]

The Gold Coast Titans have secured the services of former Fiji Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, adding further depth to their forward pack for the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old powerhouse brings a wealth of experience, with 221 NRL games under his belt from his time at Penrith and Parramatta, as well as representative duties with the Blues, Fiji Bati, and Kangaroos.

Campbell-Gillard has committed to a three-year deal, joining a formidable Titans pack that already features Maroons stars Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika, along with dynamic back-rowers Beau Fermor and David Fifita.