Flying Fijians skipper happy with team’s performance

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Meli Derenalagi says he is happy with the outcome produced by his team despite their 45-32 loss against the Barbarians this morning at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Derenalagi says they did well even though they had only a day to train together as a team before the match.

“Looking at how far we have come, every obstacle we have faced, coming out today I want to thank my brothers for being resilient and showing courage while playing, we travelled a long way and ended up here on Thursday night and we showed up today showing what the boys and I have trained and to show that kind of game, a big hats off to the boys.”

He says the game might have worked well in their favour had they spent more time settling in with the team.

They look forward to a better performance against Georgia and the All Blacks next month on the 20th.