Flying Fijians Assistant Coach resigns

Richie Gray. [Source: Twitter]

Flying Fijians Assistant coach Richie Gray has resigned effective immediately.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Gray was a Contact and Collision Skills Coach for the Flying Fijians and worked under Vern Cotter since 2020.

Gray says he believes that if the head coach moves on or steps down at either International or club level, then from an integrity point of view, he must also step down.

General Manager High-Performance Simon Raiwalui thanked Richie for his involvement with not only the National Team but also for passing on his knowledge and expertise to the 7s Programme, High-Performance Managers and Strength Conditioning Coaches over the past 3 years.

Meanwhile, FRU is in process of head-hunting the Flying Fijians Head Coach who will take the brigade to the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.