First start for Doge, Lomani back

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Experienced prop Mesake Doge will start for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the first time.

Doge made his debut last week after coming off the bench but Drua Coach Mick Byrne has given him the number three jersey this week.

The big prop teams up with Haereiti Hetet and Tevita Ikanivere up front with Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta at locks.

The loose forwards are Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira and captain Meli Derenalagi at number eight.

Frank Lomani is back after missing out last week and Teti Tela at flyhalf along with the midfield combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Iosefo Masi.

The back three includes Eroni Sau, Selestino Ravutaumada and Ilaisa Droasese.

Our Drua plays Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 2.05pm.