Erenavula ready to lead Fiji U20

Iliesa Erenavula

While the task of leading the Sportsworld Fiji Under-20 side into the Super Rugby competition may seem daunting, Iliesa Erenavula is up for the challenge.

Originally from Nadroga with maternal links to Nadi, Erenavula believes his side has what it takes to do the country proud at the competition.

The 20-year-old is also looking to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, 2005 Melrose Cup winner and former Fiji Bati rep, Luke Erenavula.

With a handful of young players in his side, he says this tournament will provide them with good game time and experience.

“For me, I really appreciate it and it is a challenge for me, knowing this is a young side, it’s a good experience for me, leading a young side. This team has a lot of potential and I’m ready for what New Zealand has to bring.”

The side is set to leave for New Zealand tomorrow, with the Hurricanes their first match for the tournament.

He adds that the boys have been putting in the hard yards in training over the past six weeks, and is ready to make the country proud.

